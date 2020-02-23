Share:

LAHORE - Members of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production visited Indus Motor Company to witness the manufacturing process of vehicles. Chairman of the Standing Committee Sajid HussianTuri led the delegation that included Nasir Khan Musazai, Muhammad Akram, Sahibzada Sibgatullah, Sajida Begum, Usama Qadri, Muhammad Pervaiz Malik, Riaz Ul Haq and Mahar Irshad Ahmed Khan. Senior officials from the ministry were also present. The Committee visited different sections of manufacturing plant and appreciated localization, which the company has achieved. The committee was pleased with the extent of investment IMC has undertaken and capacity expansion. The committee members were pleased to see the elements of discipline and skilled workforce and investment by IMC in human capital development. At every step quality is being ensured through Process Automation and Coordinate Measuring Machines. It has been observed that Toyota Global Standards have been followed in all processes. The committee also lauded IMC’s contribution and value sharing through CSR. Million tree drive and other key initiatives are examples of responsible corporate citizens and should be followed by other organizations. The Committee appreciated the management for providing good quality/ standards products and launching new models of cars. “Government should ensure the consistency of policies to provide a predictable and transparent environment which is a prerequisite for industrialization and economic growth,” said CEO IMC Ali Asghar Jamali. He urged the government to support promoting localization which will ultimately lead to employment opportunities, transfer of technology and open doors to export. The auto industry is home to 3 million direct and indirect labour and the government has to ensure that investment and localization achieved by the auto industry for the past many decades should be safeguarded so that existing players and new entrants are motivated to invest more.

Highlighting the challenges to industry, CEO said that rupee devaluation, imposition of Federal Excise Duty and Additional Custom Duty has impacted the auto industry adversely. Government should promote Make in Pakistan by encouraging industrialization.

Hence, he added, the current situation requires that the government and policymakers should not digress from their commitment to promote the local industry.

The committee has promised to take up the taxes and duties matters to the relevant authorities in order to support the biggest manufacturing sector of Pakistan.