Share:

DADU/SUKKUR - Murad Ali Shah said on Saturday that he had asked Prime Minister Imran Khan for the transfer of Sindh IGP Syed Kaleem Imam, but he was not transferred.

Speaking to journalists at vil­lage Gaincha of Sehwan taluka, the Sindh CM said the provincial government had given its version at the time of murder of journalist Aziz Memon.

He said that provincial ministers Saeed Ghani and Sohail Anwar Syal were sent to meet the heirs of the deceased Aziz Memon, and of­fer condolences over his death on behalf of the Sindh government.

Replying to a question, the chief minister said that FIR of the mur­der of Memon was registered as per the wish of his brother. Vow­ing that justice would be provided to the family of the deceased jour­nalist, he said that PPP govern­ment in Sindh completely believed in freedom of press.

Speaking on the development of Sehwan, the chief minister said that various works were going on to make Sehwan a model city.

Replying to a question, he said that the federal government had released to the provincial govern­ment very minimal amount from the province’s share, and hence the development schemes were being affected.

Murad said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was a keen observer and commentator on country’s politics and economic issues.

PPP MNA Sikandar Rahpoto, PPP leader Rais, Amanuallah Shahani, DIGP Hyderabad Naeem Shaikh, Commissioner Hyder­abad, Abbas Baloch, DC Jamshoro Captain (r) Fareed-u-din Mustafa, SSP Jamshoro Amjad Shaikh were also present on the occasion.

MURAD ATTENDS SUKKUR IBA’S 7TH CONVOCATION

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minis­ter Syed Murad Ali Shah on Satur­day gave away the degrees to 235 successful students of Sukkur In­stitute of Business Administration (IBA) besides handing gold, silver and bronze medals to the posi­tion holders at the seventh con­vocation of the institute. Students passing and excelling in Business Administration, Engineering, Computer Sciences, Education and other disciples were awarded degrees as well as medals.

Sindh Minister for Energy Im­tiaz Ahmed Shaikh, Advisor to CM Aijaz Ali Shah Sheerazi, MNA Noman Islam Shaikh, MPA Syed Farrukh Shah, heads of faculties, senior government officials, no­tables of the city and parents of students also attended the con­vocation. Speaking on the occa­sion, the CM said that the Suk­kur IBA, whose construction was approved by his deceased father, former Sindh chief min­ister Syed Abdullah Shah, had a humble beginning as only two classrooms were built initially.

“Following the institute’s af­filiation with IBA Karachi in 1990; it started gaining emi­nence,” Murad said, and hoped that it would prove to be handy in improving the standards of education in Sindh.

Sindh CM said that the future of the province and the country was in the hands of those who got edu­cation at Sukkur IBA.

He was hopeful that the passing out students would receive educa­tion from abroad, and would then return to the country serve their own people and the country, add­ing that they would not disappoint their parents and teachers.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that he was feeling immense pleasure that 70 percent students belong­ing to the poor community were getting higher and quality educa­tion at Sukkur IBA.

The CM further said that 1000 kilowatts of electricity was being generated through the installation of a solar plant at the institute.

He added thanks to this system, an amount of Rs2 million was be­ing saved every month.

He said that the Sindh Govern­ment was brining solar systems in the schools and hospitals of the province with coordination of the World Bank while in the first phase at least two lacs homes would also be provided solar energy as such no day was away when while elec­tricity energy would be provided throughout the country from the coal of Thar.

He, on the occasion, praised the services of Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and said that Shah played a key role in the develop­ment of Sukkur IBA; as such his services cannot be forgotten.

“The Sukkur IBA that started only from two rooms finally achieved the status of a Govern­ment University after 25 years,” Murad said.

CM Sindh urged upon those Graduates who got the Degree from Sukkur IBA University to play their role for serving the people and the country while developing the society through best ideas and never forget their parent, teachers and the fellow students and make themselves as role model of the leadership of best character.

Earlier, CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the flowers exhibition at the institute.