PESHAWAR - More than 100 young drug addicts broke out of a rehabilitation centre lo­cated in Jamrud Tehsil of Khyber Tribal District on Saturday afternoon.

The centre had been set up by a private or­ganisation and the pa­tients had been brought there last month to be rehabilitated. The young drug addicts fled during a lecture at the rehabili­tation centre. They held the staff hostage, broke the gate and some other things inside the facility and then fled.

Most of the patients were young men who used ice (methampheta­mine) or heroin, accord­ing to the centre’s admin­istration.