NAWABSHAH - The dis­trict authorities here on Satur­day claimed to have recovered over 2,000 sugar bags during a raid conducted on a godown.

Crackdown against sugar hoarders continues across the country on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The raid on a godown was carried out in Muhammad Town of Nawabshah under the supervision of Assistant Com­missioner Tariq Solangi. The warehouse was sealed after the recovery of the sugar bags.

In a separate action against sugar hoarders on Friday, a team led by ADC Shaukat Ali Ujjan raided a godown of a hi-tech mill in Kotri and recov­ered more than 100,000 sugar sacks.

The factory owner was iden­tified as Haseeb Shaikh s/o Habib Shaikh and authorities find clues of his alleged connec­tions with the influential per­sons in the government.

It emerged that Haseeb Shaikh is a resident of Khairpur and nephew of Deputy Inspec­tor General (DIG) Hyderabad Naeem Shaikh.