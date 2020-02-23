NAWABSHAH - The district authorities here on Saturday claimed to have recovered over 2,000 sugar bags during a raid conducted on a godown.
Crackdown against sugar hoarders continues across the country on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The raid on a godown was carried out in Muhammad Town of Nawabshah under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Tariq Solangi. The warehouse was sealed after the recovery of the sugar bags.
In a separate action against sugar hoarders on Friday, a team led by ADC Shaukat Ali Ujjan raided a godown of a hi-tech mill in Kotri and recovered more than 100,000 sugar sacks.
The factory owner was identified as Haseeb Shaikh s/o Habib Shaikh and authorities find clues of his alleged connections with the influential persons in the government.
It emerged that Haseeb Shaikh is a resident of Khairpur and nephew of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hyderabad Naeem Shaikh.