Prime Minister's Special Assistant for Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says Pakistan will never leave people of Occupied Kashmir alone in struggle for their basic rights.

Talking to newsmen on occasion of PTI convention in Lahore on Sunday, she said that durable peace is impossible to achieve in region without a just solution of Kashmir issue as per wishes of Kashmiri people.She said that today's the day against the Indian aggression against people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.