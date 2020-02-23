Share:

SHIKARPUR - Agha Taimoor Khan Pathan, for­mer provincial minister and senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI], on Saturday demanded for­mation of a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe allegations leveled by SSP Shikarpur against Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh and his family members in the light of police report.

Addressing a presser at Insaf House in Karachi, Pathan said that Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh had formed a gang of criminals.

He demanded an FIR be lodged against Shaikh for threatening the police officials of Shikarpur, includ­ing the city police chief with dire consequences.

The PTI leader further said that situation in Shikarpur was not hid­den from anyone, and alleged that in the general elections of 2002, Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh had put fake signatures of a RO to change the election result. He said that sev­eral cases of corruption were reg­istered against the minister when Arbab Ghulam Rahim was the Sindh’ chief minister.

Pathan also alleged that fake docu­ments of one of the hospitals of Shikarpur had also been submit­ted from Sukkur. He questioned as to why politicians in Sindh were openly supporting the criminals by providing them protection and refuge.

He wondered as to why politi­cians raised hue and cry when po­lice conducted raids to arrest the murders of the son of Shahnawaz Brohi. Ali Aziz, the member of pro­vincial assembly, Subhan Ali Sahil, PTI Sindh leader, and Arslan Mirza were also present at the press con­ference.

Pathan further said that if Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh considered him­self to be innocent, he should face the court of law and prove his in­nocence instead of issuing state­ments to media.

SHAIKH HOUSE SPOKESMAN REFUTES ALLEGATIONS

Rebutting contents of Agha Taimoor Khan Pathan’s press con­ference, Iqbal Abbasi, the spokes­man of Shaikh House Shikarpur, said that Pathan had completely failed to fulfill the promises he had made with the people of Shikarpur, therefore, address­ing a press conference by him is nothing more than a ploy to gain media attention.

He further said that the PTI leader was currently out of city’s politics.

4-YEAR-OLD BABY DIES

IN FIRING

A four-year-old baby girl died in an incident of firing at village “Ghar Pahnja” on Saturday while her mother Zarina sustained severe wounds when a few un­known assailants believed to be Marfani tribesmen opened fire at the houses of people of their own community over an old hostility in the limits of Gaheja Police Station.

After having finished the task, the assailants managed to escape from the scene.

Later, area police rushed to the spot and moved the body of the deceased girl and her mother to a nearby hospital.

Later, body of the baby girl was handed over to her family after the completion of necessary formali­ties. Police have started investiga­tion into the matter.

Police had still to register an FIR against the assailants till the filing of this news story