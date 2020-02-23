Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Bar Council on Saturday urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to expel Law Minister Farogh Naseem from the cabinet and accused him to be the “mastermind of the conspiracy against the judiciary.” “Prime Minister needs to take this action in the larger national interest after the controversy over remarks by former attorney general Anwar Mansoor Khan against Supreme Court judges,” Pakistan Bar Council Vice Chairman Abid Saqi said in a statement while welcoming the attorney general’s resignation. Saqi said that divulging of certain facts by the former Attorney General while speaking to the media afterwards implied that Anwar’s statement before the Supreme Court was in line with the stance of the federal government and the concerned person, in the government, was fully aware of it. The statement added that conduct and activities of the federal law minister are aimed to undermine the independence of the judiciary and continuity of the democratic process.