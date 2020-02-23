Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued a crackdown on adulterated milk in different parts of the city for the second consecutive day and discarded 4,600 litres of tainted milk. The food authority also shut down 24 food points and served notices on more than 200 food businesses for bringing improvement as per the PFA Act. PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that the dairy safety teams inspected 17,500 litre milk by placing screening pickets at the entry and exit points of the city. During the inspection, teams discarded 115 maunds of milk being transported through different vehicles. He said that the PFA discarded the adulterated milk after contamination of water, hazardous powder and other chemicals were proved. The PFA Gujranwala team sealed Babu Gee Super Store for selling expired food items, not paying fine amount and selling loose spices. A team of PFA Mandi Bahauddin raided Blund Dye Food Colour industry and sealed it for not using filtered water, not mentioning expiry date and preserving food at foot level.