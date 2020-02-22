Share:

Rawalpindi-In order to implement ban of kite flying imposed by Punjab government, police on Saturday continued crackdown against kite dealers and flyers across the district and rounded up more than 500 persons involved in kite flying/selling and resorting to aerial firing, informed sources.

Police also seized thousands of kites, metal twines, sound systems, weapons and drugs from possession of the detainees and registered cases against them, they said.

Following the orders of City Police Officer (CPO), the police have also registered case against the owners/managers of different courier services in Rawal and Potohar Divisions on charges of delivering consignments of kites and twines and held dozens of employees of courier services.

Interestingly, arrest of a blind man during crackdown by Sadiqabad police led to suspension of a police officer, sources said.

Meanwhile, police produced all the accused before courts in Rawalpindi Katcheri.

Sources said police held as many as 300 kite dealers and flyers from different areas including Banni, Sadiqabad, Shakrial, Purana Qila, Raja Bazaar, Iqbal Road, Committee Chowk, Waris Khan, Kohati Bazaar, Naz Cinema, Chandni Chowk, Double Road, Dhoke Kala Khan and other surroundings of Rawal Division and put them behind the bars.

They said separate cases were registered against the accused. Similarly, police raids in Potohar Division led to arrest of 200 violators and recovery of weapons, kites, twines and arms and ammunition, they said.

The areas where police raided to arrest kite flyers/dealers included Tench Bhatta, Chungi Number 22, Morgah, Tahli Mohri, Tulsa, Bakra Mandi, Lalkurti and Dheri Hassanabad.

In Morgah, the officials of General Post Office (GPO) officials refused to deliver a consignment of 8,000 kites to a citizen in compliance with orders of CPO, sources said. They said SHO PS Morgah SI Raja Aizaz Azim rushed to the GPO after getting information about arrival of delivery.

“A person namely Kala Khan booked the consignment from Haripur but GPO officials returned the kites to the man,” said SHO Raja Aizaz. He said the government should impose ban on delivery of kites from KP to Punjab.

“We earlier made announcements in mosques cautioning parents to not allow their signings for kite flying,” said SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar.

He said police held 300 kite flyers and dealers and seized weapons and kites.

SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, during an interaction with The Nation, said as many as 200 kite flyers and dealers were held by police during raids.

He said weapons and kites were also recovered. He said he had written a letter to high ups of Pakistan Post not to allow their kiosks for booking consignments of kites and twines anywhere in the country.

He said he had booked scores of courier service employees over violation of ban imposed by Punjab government.

CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas said kite flying is a dangerous game which poses threats to lives of innocent people moving on roads. He said use of weapons is also banned.

He said police would continue crackdown against kite flyers and dealers across the district.

Meanwhile, arrest of a blind man by Sadiqabad police led to suspension of a police officer SI Saeed Kiani by CPO. According to details, Sadiqabad police carried out a raid on a house and held a blind man and registered case against him.

Later on, the accused was produced before a court of law where former DBA President Sajjad Akbar Abbasi sent a video of the blind man viral on social media. CPO, while taking notice of video, ordered SP Rai Mazhar to hold inquiry in the case.

In the inquiry report, SP declared SI Saeed Kiani guilty of nabbing a blind man and recommended strict action against him. In the light of inquiry report, CPO suspended SI Saeed Kiani.

Meanwhile, police produced all the accused before courts. The judges/magistrates sent many kite flyers/traders to jail besides imposing fines on them.

Many others were released also by the courts against furnishing of surety bonds by the parents.