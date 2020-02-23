Share:

US President Donald Trump will raise concerns over Kashmir and rights of minorities during his two-day visit to India beginning from tomorrow.

Talking to media in Washington, senior administration official said President Trump will ask India to reduce tension with Islamabad.

He said US President will urge both the countries to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control and refrain from actions or statements that could increase tensions in the region.

The senior administration official said, he will also raise issue of religious freedom.