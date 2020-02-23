Share:

ISLAMABAD - Fertilizers production including nitrogen and phosphate grew by 4.88% and 4.93% respectively during first half of current financial year as compared to production of corresponding period of last year. According the Provisional Quantum Index Numbers of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI), over 1.606 million tons of nitrogen fertilizer was produced during the period from July-December, 2019-20 as against the production of 1.531 million tons of same period last year. However, on month on month basis, the production of nitrogen fertilizers decreased by 10.49% in December as about 242,128 metric tons of nitrogen fertilizers were produced as compared to production of 270,505 tons of same month of last year, it added. Meanwhile, the production of phosphate fertilizer in last six months of current financial year was recorded at 339,137 tons as against 323,214 tons of same period of last year. On month on month basis, the output of phosphate also went down by 5.23% in December as 50,218 tons of phosphate fertilizer was produced as against the production of 52,990 tons of same month of last year.