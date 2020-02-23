Share:

KARACHI - Advising the govern­ment to refrain from privat­izing the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), Ameer Jamaat-e-Isla­mi (JI) Karachi Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said on Friday a plan be devised instead to make the national enti­ty stand on its own feet. Ad­dressing the PSM employees at a camp set up outside the Malir Press Club, he said de­spite the Sindh High Court (SHC) orders, delay in the payment of dues to the em­ployees was condemnable. He urged the government not to auction the Mills as per the directives of the Supreme Court (SC). He informed the PSM employees that Sena­tor Siraj-ul-Haq would soon raise voice on their plight in Senate. “Besides that, JI would also hold a conven­tion on the multiple issues confronting the PSM in near future, such as delays in the payment of salaries to the employees.