SWABI - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here on Saturday said that the Rashakai Economic Zone would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan very soon and 250,000 locals would get jobs in this huge project, which would be built under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
He was addressing a public meeting at Palodand (Saleem Khan) arranged in the honour of some influential families who quit the Awami National Party (ANP) and joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The PTI stalwarts attended the gathering and spoke on the occasion.
The chief minister said we are waiting for the prime minister’s schedule to grace the occasion.
He said that the extension of Swat Motorway to Badian, Expressway to D.I Khan, Chitral-Shandoor Road and various other projects have been included in the CPEC.
He stated that the provincial government confronts the gigantic task of merging districts and it was Prime Minister Imran Khan who played a great role in sanctioning Rs83 billion for the development of the tribal region. The provincial government had regularised the service of 41,000 Levies who merged into the provincial police, he remarked.
Mahmood Khan maintained that that they had inked an agreement with industry under which the 18 megawatt electricity of Pehur High Level Canal (PHLC) would be given to Gadoon Amazai Industrial Estate and similar steps would be taken across the province.
“We would give our own produced electricity to industry at Rs7 per unit, which would help the industry in province to get uninterrupted power supply,” he said.
The PHLC extension project would now cost Rs18 billion and now about 250,000 acre arid land of the district would be irrigated after its completion.
The chief minister said that the artificial price hike would be controlled and the prices of essential commodities in the province would be reduced and the consumers would soon feel the difference.
The provincial government has given top priority to welfare of the people and the improving economic position would culminate in transferring the benefits to the masses who had suffered due to wrong policies of former successive governments, he said.
The chief minister assured that the government is taking pragmatic measures for sustainable development of the province, including the merger districts, adding that the top priority is to provide relief to the people having low income.
He warned zero tolerance for corruption and stressed to eradicate the corrupt practices from all public sector departments while concentrating on strengthening the institutions.
The chief minister announced that Palodand-Saleem Khan Road and Saleem Khan-Buner Road would be reconstructed.
Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khan Khattak who also attended the gathering said that the government had taken tough decisions for putting the country economy on track.
Addressing on occasion, Asad Qaisar, Speaker National Assembly spoke in detail about the CPEC, provision of gas to the consumers across the district, resolving the problems confronted by tobacco growers and trade relations with Afghanistan and future prospects.
Qaiser said that the ANP who dominated the district politics for a long time had failed to initiate any mega project in Swabi, while the PTI had established Women University Swabi, provided funds for building of University of Swabi, established Gajju Khan Medical College, upgraded several hospitals, rebuilt the broken roads and constructed sport complex.
He declared that many more development project like the new electricity grade station, reconstruction of Swabi-Mardan roads and numerous others are in pipeline.
He said that those who had joined the ruling party would be given due weight and the prominent families of Palodand would have distinguished position among the heavyweights of the ruling party.
Era of prosperity imminent: Pervez Khattak
Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khan Khattak has made it clear that the era of prosperity was imminent soon after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s prudent policies were resulting in Pakistan getting rid of external world debt. Addressing a big public meeting at village Salem Khan District Swabi on Saturday afternoon, he said that unfortunately opposition was criticising the government without making unnecessary accusations instead of giving good suggestions and guidance.
He said the opposition should show faults to the government and if the government has any flaws it would solve it, adding that hopefully Pakistan would come up very soon in the rank of prosperous countries of the world.
He stated that the previous governments put the country under huge debt, but when the PTI government came into power, the brave leader Prime Minister Imran Khan made tough decisions and swept the country out of difficult time. “These tough decisions were made to put the country on its feet and the problems and economic crises would end very soon from now,” he informed.
Khattak highlighted that the income and expenditure of the country are not equal and the income is not greater than the expenditure, the development and prosperity of the country cannot be achieved. He said that the previous governments had left terrorism and debt in the country, which gave bad name to Pakistan globally.