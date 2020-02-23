Share:

Policeman caught with 1.45kg hashish

FAISALABAD -: The police have recovered 1.45 kilograms of hashish from a cop here on Saturday. Police spokesman said here that Dijkot police at a picket erected near Arori Balochan Roshan Wala Bypass intercepted a police constable Tajamal Hussain over suspicion and recovered the huge quantity of the contraband from him during search. A case has been registered against the cop and further investigations are in progress.

Illegal housing colony sealed

FAISALABAD -: A Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) team Saturday sealed an illegally developed housing colony located at Risalay Wala Road. The authority said that this operation was also part of their ongoing operation against the illegal housing schemes. The team led by Director Estate Management Junaid Hasan Manj took action against unapproved colony, Gulberg Green Housing Scheme at Chak No.222-GB Risalay Wala Road. The team while sealing the project demolished its main gate, boundary walls and other constructions declaring all of those illegal. The management of the unapproved housing scheme was directed to get formal approval from authorities concerned for establishing the housing colony by fulfilling necessary code formalities. The raiding team personnel later briefed the potential clients of the illegal housing colony who were present at the spot and told them to get legal status of housing scheme thoroughly verified before purchasing plots to avoid any difficulty. FDA had also issued list of illegal housing schemes in this regard, the officials informed the people.

FESCO’s shutdown schedule

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines. According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from all feeders through 132-KV Rafhan grid station to SOS Road, Hajwairi Park, Yasrab, FESCO, Civil Line, Farooq Abad, Abdullah Pur, Nishat Mills, Fateh Abad, Pepsi, Cardiology, Rafhan Mill, Susan Road, Gulistan Colony, Saeed Colony, Jubilee, Tariq Abad, Mansoorabad, Shadman, Madani, Rasool Park, Manzoor Park, Haq Baahu Park, Islamia Park, Raja Road, DHQ, Amin Town and Depot Bazaar feeders originating from 132-KV OTP grid station will remain suspended from 9a.m. to 2pm on Sunday.