Share:

LAHORE - President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday announced honorary citizenship and the highest civilian award for Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy in recognition of his role and services for the revival of international cricket in Pakistan. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) tweeted that the President will confer the highest civilian award and honorary citizenship to Darren Sammy on March 23 for his invaluable contribution to cricket in the country.