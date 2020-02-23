Share:

KARACHI - Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail on Saturday said that the orders of chief justice (CJ) of Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Karachi Circular Rail­way (KCR) would be complied with in letter and spirit. Talking to media here, the governor said that the projects of Karachi Metropolitan Corpo­ration (KMC) were being finalised, and would be inaugurated soon.

Earlier, addressing a function held at the Da­wood University of Engineering and Technology (DUET), the governor said that around 60 percent of the country’s total population was youth, who were an asset for the country. He said that ‘Ka­myab Naujawan Programme’ of Prime Minister Imran Khan would help them in their growth.

The governor further said a large number of students passing out from different institutions in the country were eager to go abroad and try their luck there as they had a misconception about the non-availability of opportunities in Pakistan.

DUET Vice-Chan­cellor Professor Fai­zullah Abbasi, Da­wood Foundation’s Chief Executive Offi­cer Sabrina Dawood, faculty members, alumni and a large number of students attended the event.

Around 120 proj­ects completed by the students of 35 universities and edu­cational institutions were showcased at the na­tional project competition. The governor claimed that an impression about lack of opportunities in the country was not true, especially since Prime Minister Imran Khan had assumed the office. “The youth are being pro­vided opportunities to demonstrate their potential and move forward in the field of their choice,” Is­mael said, and add­ed, “The federal gov­ernment’s successful youth programme is a testament to the fact through which the youth were be­ing given loans from Rs1 million to Rs5 million.” He asked the participants of the National Project Competition to further polish their ideas and excel in their profes­sions by benefitting maximum from prime minister’s ‘successful’ youth programme. The governor said that the DUET was emerging as a prominent educational institution due to valuable contributions made by Vice Chancel­lor Faizullah Abbasi, members of faculty and students. He stressed that the country could scale new heights of progress and prosperity through the promotion of technical education.

Commending the former students of the insti­tute, the governor said that they had been doing remarkably well in many fields and their presence in the event and the contribution for the univer­sity was highly praiseworthy.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Pro­fessor Faizullah Abbasi said that all the credit went to the students who had worked hard day and night for six months to make this event suc­cessful.

He said that the university had undergone sig­nificant changes in the last seven years.

Later, the governor formally declared the Na­tional Project Competition open, and visited dif­ferent stalls of various universities to find out about their projects