KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Patafi held an open katchehry here at the Government Boys Secondary Education Center Block-F North Nazimabad on Saturday on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah.
Secretary to Government of Sindh on Livestock and Fisheries Kazi Ijaz Mehsar, District Central deputy commissioner, SSP District Central and other officers of the department were present on the occasion.
Provincial Minister Abdul Bari Patafi asked the deputy commissioner District Central to list the names of the officers present and absent in the open katchehry.
He said that such open katchehries were being held all over the province on the special instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah.
Patafi called upon the employees of all government departments to take immediate steps to address the public complaints and issues. The minister said a detailed report on public issues would be submitted to the CM to ensure the prompt resolution of the issues.
On the occasion, he also inquired from the concerned officers the steps taken to address the complaints made by people in the last open katchehry. The minister said that solving the problems of people and providing them with facilities was Sindh government’s top priority.