KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Ab­dul Bari Patafi held an open katchehry here at the Gov­ernment Boys Secondary Education Center Block-F North Nazimabad on Sat­urday on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Secretary to Govern­ment of Sindh on Live­stock and Fisheries Kazi Ijaz Mehsar, District Cen­tral deputy commissioner, SSP District Central and other officers of the de­partment were present on the occasion.

Provincial Minister Ab­dul Bari Patafi asked the deputy commissioner District Central to list the names of the officers pres­ent and absent in the open katchehry.

He said that such open katchehries were being held all over the province on the special instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Patafi called upon the employees of all govern­ment departments to take immediate steps to address the public com­plaints and issues. The minister said a detailed report on public issues would be submitted to the CM to ensure the prompt resolution of the issues.

On the occasion, he also inquired from the concerned officers the steps taken to address the complaints made by people in the last open katchehry. The minister said that solving the prob­lems of people and provid­ing them with facilities was Sindh government’s top priority.