PESHAWAR - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Siraj ul Haq has held some powerful people around the prime minister responsible for skyrocketing inflation, suggesting him to stop patronising them if he is sincere in providing relief to the masses.
Talking to media after addressing a jirga here on Saturday, he said it was widely believed some influential persons who were blue eyed of the PTI chairman were behind the fake shortages of wheat and other food items and they earned billions of rupees through it.
There was need to make public the names of those who created flour and sugar crisis, he demanded. Also, he suggested, the government along with the power and gas tariff should also freeze the prices of essential food item for at least a year.
A crackdown against electricity and gas theft was must and the government should bring down the petroleum rates equivalent to the prices in international market. But, he feared, the rulers seemed least interested in providing relief to the people.
Therefore, he added, the JI launched a countrywide campaign against the inflation and unemployment and a first public rally in this regard would be organised in Mingora, Swat today (Sunday). He said the masses were desperate and wanted to get rid of the cruel regime of the PTI as soon as possible.
The government handed over the country to the IMF, which was running the affairs like the East India Company, he said. He demanded the government to nullify anti-poor the agreements with the IMF and private power distribution companies.
Also, he said the interest free economy was a key to put the country on the path of development. If voted to the power, he vowed, the JI would launch a powerful and across the board accountability drive and bring back to the country all the money stashed in the foreign banks by the corrupt mafia.
Senator Siraj said the objectives of the FATF were seemed less economic and more political. Some international powers, he said, were using the task force to accomplish their schemes against the Muslim world. The JI chief welcomed the peace agreement between Taliban and the US, saying the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan was essential to establish peace in the development of the war torn country. He said peace in Pakistan was linked to the peace in Afghanistan.