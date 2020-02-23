Share:

COLOMBO - Shai Hope’s 115 proved in vain as fifties from both Sri Lanka openers set up the chase before a nerveless 42 not out from Wanindu Hasaranga guided the hosts to a one-wicket victory over West Indies on Saturday. Chasing 290 to win, Sri Lanka looked in complete control as Avishka Fernando and Dimuth Karunaratne put on 111 for the first wicket before the latter was dismissed for 52 from the final ball of the 18th over. Fernando followed just a couple of overs after for 50, becoming the first of Alzarri Joseph’s three wickets. Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera looked to consolidate, but when the former was caught off a Hayden Walsh Jr. full toss for 20, West Indies sensed a way in. Angelo Mathews lasted only four balls before he edged Joseph behind for 5, and while Dhananjaya de Silva held firm for a while for his 18, he too left the job half done as he skied a drive off Walsh and was well caught by Keemo Paul. Again the wickets fell in pairs though, and eight balls later Perera, whose continued prescence had given the hosts the edge up to this point, holed out for 42 to give Paul a wicket of his own. Thisara Perera picked up where Kusal had left off though, bashing some quick runs before Joseph returned to have him caught in the deep, departing for a 22-ball 32. Isuru Udana couldn’t manage a run, leaving Sri Lanka still needing 28 runs with only two wickets in hand. Hasaranga remained calm though, manipulating the strike and finding the boundary in equal measure to bring scores level with an over to go, though with Lakshan Sandakan on strike. A vital piece of fielding from square leg, and a direct hit at the non-striker’s end, from Sunil Ambris kept West Indies’ hopes alive, but Hasaranga had managed to reclaim the strike. It mattered little though as Keemo Paul missed his length badly to give Sri Lanka the run they needed via a no-ball. West Indies had earlier posted 289 for 7 having been put in to bat, thanks largely to Shai Hope’s ninth ODI century.