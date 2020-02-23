Share:

LAHORE - The historic 1st PGF International Ladies Golf Championship continued for the second day at the Defence Raya Golf Club. It started with the flag hoisting ceremony, which was the high point of the day, and also included the playing of the national anthems of all 7 competing countries. This was followed by Mrs Rahina Ehtesham hitting the traditional ‘opening shot. The ‘battle royal’ between the leading pack of Phannari (Thailand), Taniya (Sri Lanka) and Chanetteee (Thailand) continued from where it had left off last evening. Simultaneously, the International Team Match, which is the centre piece of this Championship, alongwith the Inter–Association Match between Punjab, Sindh and Federal Golf Associations and the two Individual Matches for ladies with higher handicaps also kicked off today. In the battle for the covetted title of the ‘Best Golfer of the Championship,’ Phannari (Thailand) remained the leader with an admirable gross score of 72, giving her an aggregate of 147 for two days. On the other hand, Chanetteee (Thailand) scored 73 for a two day aggregate of 151. This has now brought her to joint third place with Taniya (Sri Lanka) who hit a gross 75 today. Suneyah (Pakistan) is a close fourth with anaggrgate of 155 gross. In the category B contest (Handicap 14-24), Nazanin of Iran (Handicap 14) took lead with gross 76 (net 62). In category C (Handicap 25-36), Sanah Zeeshan of Pakistan (Handicap 29) was the leader with a score of 100 gross (71 net). However, the most encouraging event of the day was the fiercely contested Junior Girls Match in which 21 girls under 14 years of age participated. Dr Shami, Chairperson Ladies Golf PGF, said: “These young girls represent our future. Through opportunities such as today’s Special Match, we must identify and nurture those with the potential of becoming our future Golf Champions.”