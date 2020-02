Share:

DADU - Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Farukh Raza launched a tree plantation drive here on Saturday by planting a sampling at the police headquarters.

Speaking on the occa­sion, he said, “We have to sow thousands of trees throughout the district so that our country could become cleaner and greener.” Emphasis­ing the need for taking measures to increase the forest area, he said that all segments of the society should play their role for maximum fores­tation in the district.