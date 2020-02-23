Share:

KARACHI - The world needs to find solutions to the problems it was confronted with in the light of Islamic teachings, stressed the speakers during the first day of the two-day International Seer­at Conference (ISC), 2020, organised by the Seerat Chair of the University of Karachi (KU) on Saturday.

The theme of the conference was Prophetic Teachings: Peace, Co-exis­tence and Reconciliation. The ISC 20’ was held at the Professor Salimuzza­man Siddiqui Auditorium, housed in the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, KU.

US Consul General Rob Silberstein, who was the chief guest at the cere­mony, while expressing his views said, “I commend the efforts of the Seerat Chair, Faculty of Islamic Studies at Karachi University and particularly the KU Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi to promote a deep understanding of Islam and of other religions. Your quest for diverse religious perspectives is building a strong foundation for your students and your country’s future.”

He added the significance of Kara­chi University, sponsoring the event, could not be underestimated.

He quoted that the Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah always talked about equal rights for the different minority communities living in Paki­stan, and observed that minorities in Pakistan were living peacefully with complete freedom.

“With 52,000 students, and gradu­ates succeeding in fields ranging from physics to politics, arts and sciences, the University of Karachi has an im­portant role in shaping up the intel­lectual tapestry of this nation and our world.” He said that promoting religious freedom had always been an important part of United States for­eign policy, because it was a founda­tion for peace and prosperity.

He said that both our countries had recognised the importance of reli­gious freedom when we signed the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. “Together with almost every other country, we agreed that high standards were needed to protect the rights of people of all faiths,” the US consul gen­eral said. Rob Silberstein observed that the incentives for working together to build societies that