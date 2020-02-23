Share:

LAHORE (PR): The 3rd edition of UCP Taakra shall be taking place at the University of Central Punjab from the 25th to the 29th of February, 2020 inviting diversely talented students from across Pakistan. The said event shall host over 2000 participants from 162 institutes who will be competing in 19 categories with 42 competitions and shall feature cash prizes worth Rupees 1, 850, 000/-. A collaborated effort of 15 societies in 33 diverse domains at UCP, Taakra for the past 2 years has been able to bring on board students from all across Pakistan and has been able to maintain the proud tradition of providing an exclusive platform where they can exhibit their talents and win laurels. This year the categories range from Performing Arts, Youth Leadership Parliament, Speed Programming, Cooking, Literature, an Entrepreneurial Gala and much more. This year’s edition comprises of five exuberant social nights including an opening ceremony scheduled on the 25th of February 2020. Day 2 shall feature a soulful Qawalli night featuring Ustad Shehzad Khan Santoo