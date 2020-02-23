Share:

ISLAMABAD - The week-long Heliski expedition, a joint venture of Afiniti and Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) culminated at Shogran on Saturday.

According to the ISPR Directorate, over 60 foreign skiers, including high-level foreign dignitaries from different countries were part of the expedition to promote tourism and explore immense potential of Pakistan’s snow clad mountains for adventure sports. The participating members included men and women from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Greece, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, UK and USA.

Earlier, on arrival, the group interacted with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff. The expedition members also visited the ISPR Directorate where DG ISPR briefed them about improved security environment in Pakistan for sports and tourism, as a result of successful counter-terrorism efforts.