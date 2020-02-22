Share:

ISLAMABAD- World Health Organization (WHO) has supported installation of an open gym for public in F-9 Park under Healthy City Programme. Healthy City Programme is one of the important initiatives to address challenges of community’s health. The programme was initiated in 2017 with the registration of Islamabad city into Global Healthy City Network by WHO. Healthy City Programme Islamabad is the joint initiative of WHO and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) in collaboration with Directorate of Health, MCI. The programme is being implemented in Islamabad while expanding the scope to ICT areas through recent alignment with ICT Health Model. This open gym would increase promotion of physical activity and well-being of public in Islamabad. Dr. Hassan Orooj, Director General Health MCI, said “Healthy City Programme Islamabad is a first drop towards achieving community health and well-being and addressing risks of communicable and non- communicable diseases here in the city. This platform would further enhance healthier citizens through enhancing their human potential.” Dr Palitha Mahipala, WHO Representative in Pakistan, said that physical inactivity, unhealthy diets and tobacco use increase the risk of dying from non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and WHO, under its Healthy City Programme, is promoting healthy life style and physical activity. WHO representative said NCD kill 41 million people each year, equivalent to 71 per cent of all deaths globally. Cardiovascular diseases account for most NCD deaths followed by cancers, respiratory diseases and diabetes. In Pakistan NCD burden is rapidly increasing and more than 60 per cent deaths are due to these diseases (Pakistan data for disease burden 2017). Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz, declared open the ‘Open Gymnasium’ at the Fatima Jinnah Park (Sector F-9) in the presence of Dr Palitha Mahipala, WHO Representative in Pakistan, WHO Staff, Staff of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and a large number of public. He said we are committed to address health challenges and well-being of our citizens here in Islamabad. Our priorities are to set example of this city through improving all socio-economic, health and environmental indicators under initiatives like Healthy City Programme so that it could be followed by other cities in Pakistan. The mayor also said the road map of the programme would be dedicatedly achieved with the valuable technical support of partners like WHO so that the city could get the status of healthy city in next coming years.