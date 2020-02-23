 Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed grief over the war crimes committed by the Indian forces against women in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir over the past seven decades.  

In a tweet on Sunday on the occasion of Kashmir Women Resistance Day, Premier Imran Khan said, “Their sufferings have multiplied after 5 Aug siege by Modi Govt.”

The world community, especially women should become a voice of “resilient” Kashmiri women for peace in the occupied territory, the prime minister urged.

