LAHORE – Valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were gutted when fire erupted in a plastic factory located in Badamibagh Area on Sunday. According to details, fire erupted in a plastic factory located on Din Road owned by one Abdul Razzaq. Flames of fire engulfed the whole plastic factory and reduced valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees to ashes. Locals informed rescue 1122 and fire brigade officials, who after reaching the scene extinguished fire after a hectic effort of about an hour.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Highway Patrol claimed to have arrested 16 culprits after recovering drugs and unlicensed firearms from their possession on Sunday. The PHP have recovered drugs and illegal sophisticated firearms from Khan Pur, Sheikhupura, Ali Pur Banglow, Faisalabad, Gulshan Raza, Jhang, TT Singh, Kotla Adeeb Shaheed, Sahiwal, Bridge River Jehlum, Sialkot, Pensra, Faisalabad, Loharka, Bahawalnagar and Fort Abbas. Similarly, several accused persons including Mushtaq Ahmed, Zawar Hussain, Fahad Hussain, Muhammad Aslam, Mujahid, Ramzan, Aslam, Irfan Mehmood, Sif Masih, Aslam Masih, Saif Ullah, Aamir Ali, Tabraiz Alam, Ameer, Arshad Ali and Asmatullah have also been arrested in this regard.