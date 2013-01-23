KARACHI - Federal Interior Minister Rehman Malik on Tuesday called on Sindh Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah at the CM House. Both the leaders discussed matters of mutual interest and reviewed the law and order situation of the province particularly the incidents of killings in Karachi.Both the leaders discussed the functioning and performance of law-enforcment agencies particularly the police and rangers. Interior Minister appreciated the role of Chief Minister Sindh for constant measures, vigilance and prompt action against criminals and anti-social elements who are involved in disturbing the peace of Karachi – the economic hub of the country.He also lauded the performance of police and rangers in curbing the menace of crime and killings in the province. Chief Minister Sindh informed the action taken against those anti-state elements and criminals and said that steps are being further enhanced and accelerated so as to maintain peaceful atmosphere and restore stability and normal atmosphere for peaceful citizens. Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Jails Manzoor Hussain Wasan called on Sindh Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah at the CM House. He apprised the CM about latest position prevailing in the jails of the province. Wasan informed the CM about the security measures adopted for protection of jails of province along with provision of facilities enhanced in the Jails of the province of Sindh.Qaim stressed the need to make jails centres of reforms while there should be prompt vigilance on prisoners kept at various jails. Other matters were also discussed in the meeting and strategy was evolved for security of prisons. Wasan also presented problems of his constituency and the chief minister issued on the spot orders.