LAHORE - The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) awarded four PhD degrees to scholars in various disciplines.

Dawar Hameed Mughal S/o Abdul Hameed Mughal, has been awarded PhD degree in Physiology. He completed his thesis on “Evaluation of different extenders for the cryopreservation of buffalo bull (Bubalus bubalis”) under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Ijaz Ahmad. Haroon Durrani S/o SM Zamir Durrani has been awarded PhD degree in Parasitology. He completed his thesis on “Seroepidemiology, zoonotic potential and chemoprophylaxis of Leishmaniasis in Dogs and Humans in Pakistan” and his work was supervised by Prof Dr Azhar Maqbool.

Dr Ali Ahmad Sheikh awarded PhD in Microbiology under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Khushi Muhammad. The title of his thesis was “Isolation and Molecular Characterization of Antimicrobial Resistant Escherichia coli Recovered from Retail Meats” Dr Arfan Ahmad awarded PhD in Microbiology under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Masood Rabbani.

His thesis was on “Comparison of Diagnostic Approaches for the Detection of Bovine Viral Dirrhea Persistency in Dairy Herds”.