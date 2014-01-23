AHMEDPUR EAST

Chief Coordinator of Prime Minister Youth Business Loan Scheme Marvi Memon has said that the PML-N government has equally provided loan opportunities for males and females for business throughout the country.

However, she said, the opponents were criticising the programme despite removal of all the hurdles in it by Programme Chairperson Mariam Nawaz.

She was addressing separate meetings at the residence of MPA Qazi Adnan Farid, National Bank Katchery Road branch, and a public sector hospital. Ms Marvi hoped that eight percent mark-up would be waived in near future for which discussion were underway.

She asked the youth to avail the opportunity and start their business in their respective areas and directed National Bank Ahmedpur East management to facilitate the applicants youth without any discrimination.

She stated that majority of Pakistani youth had reposed their confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 2013 general elections.

MPA Fauzia Ayub Qureshi, Senior Coordinator of the Scheme Aqeel Najam Hashmi and District Coordinator Zeshan Ali Chaudhry were also present. The bank manager informed her that 92 applications had been received by the bank so far.

Later, she drove to Tehsil Headquarters Civil Hospital Ahmedpur East on the invitation of MPA Qazi Adnan Farid and inspected the emergency ward and dialysis unit. The MPA briefed her about the renovation of emergency ward on self-help basis and drew her attention towards the shortage of medicines and other problems faced by the hospital. Ms Marvi assured the local PML-N leaders that she would submit her report to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for redressal of their grievances.