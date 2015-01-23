MULTAN - The colorful ceremony in connection with 10th Cholistan Jeep Rally will be held in Lahore tomorrow (Saturday). Talking to APP Thursday, Tourism Development Corporation Pakistan (TDCP) regional manager Ashar Iqbal Malik termed the event the biggest motor sports event of the country which would be held near Derawar Fort in Bahawalpur in February. The participants of the rally from Multan and Bahawalpur would attend the ceremony, he added. He said the district administration of Bahawalpur had repaired 35 km-long road from Shahi Wala to Darawar Fort to facilitate the participants. “The rally will start from February 13 and will help portray soft image of the country at international level.” He hoped that hundreds of spectators would come to see this motors sport gala.