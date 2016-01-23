ISLAMABAD - LMKT Private Limited and National Telecom Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday to provide value added services (VAS) to NTC customers.

Shabana Atif Khan, Chief Executive Officer LMKT, said, “LMKT is committed to provide latest technology and products to our clients, especially in the telecommunication industry. This MoU is a continuation of LMKT’s commitment to automation by introducing latest technologies to improve efficiencies. We are delighted to see the progress NTC has made in the past two years and their resolve to develop partnerships with private sector to introduce innovative and effective services for the Government. This is definitely a positive step in the right direction. We keenly look forward to this venture with NTC and hope to deliver the best of services.”

Viqar Rashid Khan, Chairman NTC, said “NTC is fully committed to continuously introduce new and innovative services to its customers while ensuring highest quality of services and security. This partnership will bring convenience of mobility for our fixed-line users.

Government of Pakistan established NTC in January, 1996 under the Telecom Reorganization Act 1996 for ICT services to the functionaries of Government of Pakistan. NTC is continuously striving to facilitate its customers with wide variety of quality ICT Services while keeping itself abreast with the latest technologies and market trends.