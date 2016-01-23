LAHORE - The provincial police department has successfully compiled the data of at last 71,204 cops out of total 180,000 staff.

Officials yesterday said that data entry operators are working on this project in 17 districts of the province since the project was launched to maintain the computerized data of police employees.

DIG (IT) Shahid Hanif yesterday informed the provincial police chief about the progress on the project during a meeting held at the central police office. Punjab Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera chaired the meeting while senior officers including additional-IG Sohail Khan, Arif Nawaz, Lahore CCPO Amin Wains, DIG Aamir Zulfiqar, and AIG Waqar Abbasi were also present on this occasion besides others.

DIG Shahid Hanif told the meeting that data of at least 71,204 police officers and employees including 26820 from Lahore and 44384 from other districts had been entered successfully. He said the department had been maintaining the particulars of staff with all relevant information and details about their date of joining, transfers, postings, leave, and performance record. The Punjab Information and Technology Board provided training to at least 40 staff members in the field of Call Data Record (CDR).

On this occasion, the IGP directed the Lahore CCPO and CTO to ensure smooth flow of traffic flow in Lahore where development projects are causing worst traffic mess on regular basis. He directed the officers to facilitate road users by providing alternate routes to the vehicular traffic and mentioning proper diversions and signals for the convenience of the citizens.

The chief traffic officer was also directed to deploy additional wardens at busy routes particularly in morning and evening hours.