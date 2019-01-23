Share:

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, more than half (55%) Pakistanis approve of the performance of the Supreme Court over the past year, compared to 48% in 2012.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Please let us know what your opinion on the performance of the Supreme Court over the past year is?” In response to this question, 55% said that they approved, 17% said that it has been neither good nor bad, 27% disapproved, while 1% did not know or did not wish to respond.