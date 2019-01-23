Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have launched crackdown against professional alms-seekers and their handlers with the purpose to curb the menace and nabbed 631 beggars during the last 3 weeks.

Following directions of SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed, a police spokesman said, special squads have been constituted to ensure arrest of beggars and their handlers while legal process is being ensured to register first information reports (FIRs) against the professional alms-seekers.

These teams arrested 631 professional beggars from various areas of the city during the last 3 weeks.

SSP Islamabad, he said, had directed to shift child beggars to shelters homes and protection centres so that their proper upbringing might be ensured to make them responsible citizens.

The SSP Islamabad said that this social evil would be curbed and those backing the professional beggars would be dealt with an iron hand.

He directed for strict action against professional alms-seekers found around commercial centres, mosques, signals and other business areas.

The SSP said that he was reviewing progress of specials squads on daily basis and the campaign against the professional alms-seekers would be made more effective. He ordered strict action against those who forced children and women to adopt the ugly business.