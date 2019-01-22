Share:

Best picture

Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite

Green Book, Roma, A Star is Born, Vice

Best director

Alfonso Cuarón (Roma)

Adam McKay (Vice)

Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)

Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)

Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War)

Best actor

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

Christian Bale (Vice)

Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)

Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate)

Best actress

Glenn Close (The Wife)

Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)

Olivia Colman (The Favourite)

Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever

Forgive Me?)

Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)

Best supporting actor

Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

Richard E Grant (Can You Ever

Forgive Me?)

Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)

Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)

Sam Rockwell (Vice)

Best supporting actress

Emma Stone (The Favourite)

Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)

Amy Adams (Vice)

Regina King (If Beale

Street Could Talk)

Marina De Tavira (Roma)

Best adapted screenplay

If Beale Street Could Talk

(Barry Jenkins)

A Star Is Born (Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters and Eric Roth)

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

(Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty)

BlacKkKlansman (Spike Lee,

David Rabinowitz, Charlie

Wachtel and Kevin Willmott)

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

(Joel Coen and Ethan Coen)

Best original screenplay

Green Book (Brian Hayes Currie,

Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga)

The Favourite (Deborah Davis

and Tony McNamara)

Roma (Alfonso Cuarón)

Vice (Adam McKay)

First Reformed (Paul Schrader)

Best animated feature

Incredibles 2, Ralph Breaks the

Internet, Spider-Man: Into the

Spider-Verse, Isle of Dogs, Mirai

Best documentary

Free Solo, Minding the Gap, RBG, Hale County This Morning, This Evening, Of Fathers and Sons

Best foreign language film

Roma (Mexico), Cold War (Poland)

Shoplifters (Japan),

Capernaum (Lebanon),

Never Look Away (Germany)

Best cinematography

Roma (Alfonso Cuaron)

Cold War (Lukasz Zal)

Never Look Away (Caleb Deschanel)

The Favourite (Robbie Ryan)

A Star Is Born (Matty Libatique)

Best costume design

Black Panther (Ruth E Carter)

The Favourite (Sandy Powell)

Mary Poppins Returns (Sandy Powell)

Mary Queen of Scots (Alexandra Byrne)

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

(Mary Zophres)

Best film editing

Bohemian Rhapsody (John Ottman)

Vice (Hank Corwin)

BlacKkKlansman

(Barry Alexander Brown)

The Favourite (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)

Green Book (Patrick J Don Vito)

Best makeup and hairstyling

Border, Mary Queen of Scots, Vice

Best original score

If Beale Street Could Talk

(Nicholas Britell)

Mary Poppins Returns

(Marc Shaiman)

Isle of Dogs (Alexandre Desplat)

BlacKkKlansman

(Terence Blanchard)

Black Panther (Ludwig Goransson)

Best original song

Shallow (A Star Is Born)

All the Stars (Black Panther)

I’ll Fight (RBG)

The Place Where Lost Things Go (Mary Poppins Returns)

When a Cowboy Trades his Spurs for Wings (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)

Best production design

The Favourite (Fiona Crombie

and Alice Felton)

First Man (Nathan Crowley

and Kathy Lucas)

Roma (Eugenio Caballero

and Barbara Enriquez)

Mary Poppins Returns

(John Myhre and Gordon Sim)

Black Panther (Hannah Beachler

and Jay Hart)

Best sound editing

First Man, A Quiet Place, Bohemian Rhapsody, Black Panther, Roma

Best sound mixing

A Star Is Born, Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man, Roma, Black Panther

Best visual effects

First Man, Avengers: Infinity War,

Solo: A Star Wars Story, Ready

Player One, Christopher Robin

Best animated short

Animal Behaviour, Bao, Late Afternoon, One Small Step, Weekends

Best documentary short

Black Sheep, End Game, Lifeboat,

A Night at the Garden, Period. End

of Sentence.

Best live action short

Detainment, Fauve, Marguerite,

Mother, Skin