Best picture
Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite
Green Book, Roma, A Star is Born, Vice
Best director
Alfonso Cuarón (Roma)
Adam McKay (Vice)
Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)
Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)
Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War)
Best actor
Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)
Christian Bale (Vice)
Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)
Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)
Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate)
Best actress
Glenn Close (The Wife)
Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)
Olivia Colman (The Favourite)
Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever
Forgive Me?)
Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)
Best supporting actor
Mahershala Ali (Green Book)
Richard E Grant (Can You Ever
Forgive Me?)
Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)
Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)
Sam Rockwell (Vice)
Best supporting actress
Emma Stone (The Favourite)
Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)
Amy Adams (Vice)
Regina King (If Beale
Street Could Talk)
Marina De Tavira (Roma)
Best adapted screenplay
If Beale Street Could Talk
(Barry Jenkins)
A Star Is Born (Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters and Eric Roth)
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
(Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty)
BlacKkKlansman (Spike Lee,
David Rabinowitz, Charlie
Wachtel and Kevin Willmott)
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
(Joel Coen and Ethan Coen)
Best original screenplay
Green Book (Brian Hayes Currie,
Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga)
The Favourite (Deborah Davis
and Tony McNamara)
Roma (Alfonso Cuarón)
Vice (Adam McKay)
First Reformed (Paul Schrader)
Best animated feature
Incredibles 2, Ralph Breaks the
Internet, Spider-Man: Into the
Spider-Verse, Isle of Dogs, Mirai
Best documentary
Free Solo, Minding the Gap, RBG, Hale County This Morning, This Evening, Of Fathers and Sons
Best foreign language film
Roma (Mexico), Cold War (Poland)
Shoplifters (Japan),
Capernaum (Lebanon),
Never Look Away (Germany)
Best cinematography
Roma (Alfonso Cuaron)
Cold War (Lukasz Zal)
Never Look Away (Caleb Deschanel)
The Favourite (Robbie Ryan)
A Star Is Born (Matty Libatique)
Best costume design
Black Panther (Ruth E Carter)
The Favourite (Sandy Powell)
Mary Poppins Returns (Sandy Powell)
Mary Queen of Scots (Alexandra Byrne)
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
(Mary Zophres)
Best film editing
Bohemian Rhapsody (John Ottman)
Vice (Hank Corwin)
BlacKkKlansman
(Barry Alexander Brown)
The Favourite (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)
Green Book (Patrick J Don Vito)
Best makeup and hairstyling
Border, Mary Queen of Scots, Vice
Best original score
If Beale Street Could Talk
(Nicholas Britell)
Mary Poppins Returns
(Marc Shaiman)
Isle of Dogs (Alexandre Desplat)
BlacKkKlansman
(Terence Blanchard)
Black Panther (Ludwig Goransson)
Best original song
Shallow (A Star Is Born)
All the Stars (Black Panther)
I’ll Fight (RBG)
The Place Where Lost Things Go (Mary Poppins Returns)
When a Cowboy Trades his Spurs for Wings (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)
Best production design
The Favourite (Fiona Crombie
and Alice Felton)
First Man (Nathan Crowley
and Kathy Lucas)
Roma (Eugenio Caballero
and Barbara Enriquez)
Mary Poppins Returns
(John Myhre and Gordon Sim)
Black Panther (Hannah Beachler
and Jay Hart)
Best sound editing
First Man, A Quiet Place, Bohemian Rhapsody, Black Panther, Roma
Best sound mixing
A Star Is Born, Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man, Roma, Black Panther
Best visual effects
First Man, Avengers: Infinity War,
Solo: A Star Wars Story, Ready
Player One, Christopher Robin
Best animated short
Animal Behaviour, Bao, Late Afternoon, One Small Step, Weekends
Best documentary short
Black Sheep, End Game, Lifeboat,
A Night at the Garden, Period. End
of Sentence.
Best live action short
Detainment, Fauve, Marguerite,
Mother, Skin