LAHORE - The annual contract of canteen of the Alhamra Cultural Complex has been given against an amount of Rs 0.845 million for one year.

According to an official handout, the tender was advertised in all national newspapers, three interested parties took part in the bidding process.

Standard bidding TOR’s were institutionalized in the presence of Executive Director Alhamra Ather Ali Khan, media and the officer of Alhamra Arts Council to ensure the transparency of the bidding process.

Jamshaid Ghori has won the tender by becoming the highest bidder among all the interested parties.

Executive Director of Alhamra Arts Council Ather Ali Khan provisionally directed winning party to show compliance with the Alhamra’s terms and conditions.

He further asked the tender holder to ensure quality and hygiene at the canteen.