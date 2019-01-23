Share:

Former England captain David Beckham has joined former Manchester United teammates by taking a stake in the English National League side Salford City, it was reported Wednesday.

Beckham is the final member of the so-called "Class of '92", which includes Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Gary Neville, Phil Neville and Nicky Butt, to become a part-owner of the club.

In an official statement Salford City FC said Beckham has taken a 10 percent stake in the club, with Peter Lim remaining the single largest shareholder with a 40 percent slice.

Beckham was quoted as saying: "It's a proud moment for me to join Peter Lim and the Class of '92 lads as an owner of Salford City FC. It's a really special club and a special group of people.

"My early years in Manchester were all spent in Salford. I grew up there in many ways so to be able to finally join the lads and the club today is a great feeling."

Giggs, Scholes, Butt and Neville brothers, first took ownership five years ago. Since then, they have won three promotions in four seasons and the ground has been redeveloped into the 5,000-plus capacity Peninsula Stadium.

In a joint statement, the Class of '92, who now own 60 percent of the club, said: "From the very beginning we wanted David to be involved and be with us on this incredible journey. However, circumstances and commitments didn't allow that. Now the time is right and is another exciting time in Salford City's history.

"We grew up in Salford, carved our careers here and that's why we are doing what we are doing at Salford City.

"We have grown to love this club and the fans and we would like to welcome David to the club and to becoming part of the Salford City family."

Beckham's stake acquisition is subject to FA approval and regulations.