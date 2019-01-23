Share:

Rawalpindi - A 13-year-old boy was electrocuted while catching a stray kite entangled in an electricity pole in Morgah area on Tuesday.

The electric shock was so severe that one hand of the body was cut from his arm, eyewitnesses said.

Police said that the deceased was identified as Awais, who was a student.

According to police, Awais was playing in the street when he tried to catch a stray kite to which metallic string was attached and was dangling with electricity pole.

As soon as the metallic string fell on a high-tension electric wire, Awais suffered severe electric shock, resulting in multiple burns to arm.

The locals immediately rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the police said.

Following his death, scores of relatives and other locals gathered near his house, raised slogans against the police and Punjab government for their failure to check kite flying.

They also blocked a road and lodged protest, demanding action against the police authorities and the government officials concerned who allowed kite flying in the province. They said that the CM and his team were responsible for the death of Awais because they lifted ban from kite flying.

Meanwhile, three people were killed in road mishap at Gujar Khan on GT Road.

Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to a hospital, where they were identified as Asif Shehzad, Rasheed and Imran, hailing from Kasoor.

According to details, a speeding truck collided with a trolley from behind near Sarwar Shaheed College resulting in instant deaths of 3 people. Rescue 1122 was called in by the locals which conducted rescue operation by moving bodies to a hospital. Local police also rushed to the scene and begun investigation.

On the other hand, a man murdered his father over property dispute and threw his body in a seasonal Nullah after packing it in a sack. Saddar Bairooni police held the killer who was identified as Nasir.

According to a police officer, Nasir had killed his father with a blunt axe and dismembered his body on January 14. He added that the killer later threw the body in a gully.

Police registered the case and began investigation during which it was revealed that Nasir was involved in the murder of his father. The police recovered the body of the deceased following the revelations of the killer, he said. Police have produced the killer before a court of law and obtained his physical remand for further investigation.