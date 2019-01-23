Share:

ISLAMABAD - Crimes including car and motorcycle theft, robbery, kidnapping and murder have witnessed a decrease during the year 2018 as compared to the previous year.

A comparative statistics of crimes issued by Interior Division showed that during year 2018, there was a slight decrease in the mentioned crimes as incidents of car theft declined to 129 during 2018 as against 156 in 2017, showing 27 per cent decrease while incidents of motorcycle theft stood at 236 during 2018 as compared to 257 in 2017, showing 21 per cent decrease.

Similarly, 403 robbery incidents were recorded during 2018 as compared to 427 in 2017, showing 24% decrease; 99 kidnapping incidents were reported during 2018 as compared to 122 in 2017, showing 21% decrease.

Also, murder incidents declined to 85 during 2018 as compared to 105 in 2017, showing 20% decline and robbery incidents stood at 28 during 2018 as compared to 39 in 2017, showing 11% decline.

The incidents of narcotics witnessed an increase during 2018 and reached 1,418 as compared to 907 drug trafficking incident during 2017 while incidents of illegal arms were 1072 during 2018 as compared to 727 in 2017.

When contacted, official sources said that prompt was being taken against illegal arms and narcotics’ dealers.

Furthermore, the ICT police have also taken some steps to curb crimes within federal capital including identification of crime pockets, crime cluster analysis, establishment of check posts and database of the slum dwellers.

The other measures adopted included intelligence-based policing, combing/search operations, random checking of guest houses/hotels, general hold-ups (surprise checking), survey of rented houses, illegal settlements and seminaries, patrolling, surveillance of suspected elements, data proofing of released prisoners and monitoring through safe city cameras.