Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner ICT Amir Ali Ahmed said that business community was playing key role in the development of the local economy. He assured a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry that steps would be taken to address key issues relating to trade and industry. He was talking to the delegation which called on him led by President Ahmed Hassan Moughal. Rafat Farid, senior vice president, Iftikhar Anwar Sethi, vice president ICCI, Tariq Sadiq, Ch Waheed-ud-Din, Muzzamil Sabri, Shaban Khalid, Tahir Abbasi, Khalid Ch and Raja Abdul Majeed were in the delegation. Amir said that one-window facility was introduced in the CDA, but it could not deliver better services to the residents as they had to go to various departments of the authority for redressing their complaints. However, he said that one window operation would be reactivated to facilitate the citizens including the business community. He said that a file-tracking system would also be introduced in the CDA to resolve the issues in a quick manner.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that most of the issues of local business community were related to the CDA, but the civic body was not playing due role in resolving the same. He said that Amir had already performed services in CDA and was fully cognisant of the major issues of the trade and industry. He said that being Chief Commissioner ICT and Chairman CDA, he was in a better position to resolve problems and urged that he should take strong measures to address major issues of trade and industry. He assured that business community would fully cooperate with CDA for creating conducive environment for business activities.