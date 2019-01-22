Share:

I am student of BBA-II in Sukkur IBA university. A couple of days ago while the students were introducing themselves, approximately 95% of them were from medical and engineering backgrounds. Only very few of my friends and I have pursued intermediate in Commerce. As far as my understanding is concerned, government has inadvertently been neglecting the commerce group, resulting in its decline amongst the students. This is also evident by the fact that there is only one commerce college in the entire district of Larkana, which caters to very few students. Because commerce is essential to the current social development, there should be a greater focus on it and the government should work towards developing it further.

HAZAR KHAN,

Sukkur, January 14.