Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Home Department on Tuesday has formed a committee to investigate for Bella Accident in the supervision of Commissioner Kalat and has assigned to complete inquiry within seven days.

On special directives of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan, the committee was formulated by Provincial Home Department under the supervision of Kalat Commissioner, said press release issued here.

The committee will identify responsible of the Bella incident after completing investigation process in order to save precious lives of public from such panic accidents on National Highways in future, it added.

The committee was ordered to submit report to Chief Minister Balochsitan Mir Jam Kamal Khan and Provincial Home Minister in seven days.