Share:

Rawalpindi - The City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan paid a visit to Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday.

While addressing the business community, he said that close liaison between police and traders will help in maintaining law and order situation in the markets and in the city.

A special help desk will be formed in CPO office for close coordination with the traders besides constituting a special committee comprising senior police officers and the RCCI representatives to work on model community policing through the Chamber-Police Coordination Committee (CPCC), he said.

A regular monthly meeting of the committee will help the police better coordinate with the traders for resolving their issues, he said.

Safe City Project will also be placed in Rawalpindi and it will be completed in 3 years, he said. The administration will approach traders for possible assistance and cooperation in identifying key locations for CCTV cameras’ installation in the markets.

The CPO said that it was the responsibility of police to provide protection to citizens and police is making utmost efforts to maintain peace in the city.

He assured that that all available resources would be utilised to resolve the problems faced by trader’s community as the traders were the backbone of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, President Malik Shahid Saleem said that last week RCCI delegation had a meeting with CPO and invited to visit Chamber.

It was quite surprise for us that you responded promptly and this shows the seriousness of your kind office towards business community and this will ultimately improve the trust deficit between police and the masses.

He said that the committee formed with the coordination of police and the Chamber will help in maintaining peace and security in the city.

With close contacts with the police, various issues related to the business community will help in solving the problems of peace and security, eradication of encroachment and traffic flow, he added.

He said that recently, street crimes had been increased in the markets and our demand is to have more patrolling during rush hours and strict monitoring at exit points.

SSP operations, ASPs, DSPs, lady police officers were also present in the meeting.