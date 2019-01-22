Share:

LONDON:-Drake has unveiled a 22-date UK and European tour for March and April, including six nights at London's The O2. Drake is set to play six nights at London's The O2 arena on the UK leg of his 'Assassination Vacation Tour'. The 'In My Feelings' rapper is set to return to British soil for the first time in a year, after he stepped in for DJ Khaled at Wireless Festival last summer. The run of dates will see the hip-hop superstar supported by fellow rapper Tory Lanez. The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker will kick off the tour with two consecutive shows at Manchester Arena on March 10 and 11.