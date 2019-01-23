Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday restored the membership of 30 more parliamentarians and allowed them to function as members of Senate, National Assembly (NA) and provincial assemblies on submission of their statements of assets and liabilities to it. According to an ECP official, the parliamentarians, who were suspended over non-submission of their assets details, had now filed their statements of assets and liabilities, and fulfilled the legal requirement in conformance with the relevant election laws.