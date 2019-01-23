Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has decided to ease the Haj procedure for the elderly this year and announced that they do not have to participate in the balloting.

Over 10,000 elderly pilgrims — over and at the age of 80 — will not have to participate in the annual balloting.

In addition, 10,000 of those pilgrims who have participated in the balloting for the last three years but failed to win will also be sent for Haj this year. Over 500 laboorers will also get a chance to perform Haj, without participating in the balloting.

Furthermore, at least 87,000 pilgrims will also participate in balloting for Haj.

Ministry of Religious Affairs has been asked to complete all arrangements to ensure a peaceful Haj for all.