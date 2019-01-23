Share:

Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said provision of constitutional and administrative rights to Gilgit-Baltistan is being ensured under a legal frame work.

Talking to Opposition Leader in Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Muhammad Shafi in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said strengthening the people of Gilgit-Baltistan politically and economically is priority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Expressing his views, the opposition leader in Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly expressed hope that PTI-led government will take pragmatic measures in realization of legitimate rights of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.