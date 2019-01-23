Share:

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): A delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry Tuesday visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and had a detailed discussion on the prevailing economic scenario. LCCI President Almas Hyder presided over the meeting while Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir, Vice President and Regional Chairman FPCCI Abdul Rauf Mukhtar, Vice President Sheree Arshad, Nazim Hussain Shah, Mian Zahid Javed, Ali Hassan Asghar, Waqar Ahmed Mian and others also spoke on the occasion. Almas Hyder gave the delegation of FPCCI a detailed briefing on the measures initiated by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the economic revival. He also threw light on ongoing economic challenges and stressed the need for collective approach to bring country out of these problems. He said that both the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and FPCCI have their own strengths and the joining of hands by the two institutions would bring positive change at the economic front.

He said that Pakistan could not make an impact at international level only because of lack of awareness about latest business methodologies.

The LCCI President said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry was also spending a considerable amount of energy on the collection of necessary business-related data that would help bring convert certain unorganized sectors into organized ones.