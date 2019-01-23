Share:

ISLAMABAD (APP): The SNGPL and SSGC have suffered a loss of around Rs 154 billion during five-year tenure of the previous government. “During the last five years, UFG (Unaccounted for Gas) losses registered one percent increase every year, which caused Rs 154 billion loss to both the companies and increase in the gas tariff,” official sources told APP. The sources said the SNGPL and SSGC suffered 11 percent & 13 percent UFG losses amounting to Rs 22 billion and Rs 26 billion respectively due to wrong strategy of the previous government and non-professional approach to streamline the matters related to gas supply. Now, the companies have been given the target to reduce the UFG losses by one percent every year, for which they would have complete support of law enforcement departments. The present government, they said, had devised an effective strategy to bring down the UFG (unaccounted for gas) ratio.

, under which the companies would remove service lines of those consumers whose gas connections were neither intact anymore nor enrolled in the monthly billing system due to certain reasons.

“Modalities of the company’s future plan in this regard are being finalized to prevent the line losses,” the sources, adding that the government was also planning to establish special police stations at all regions of SNGPL and SSGC to bring down the UFG ratio.